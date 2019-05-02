'Game of Thrones' Episode 5 Is 'Bigger' Than Battle of Winterfell, Emilia Clarke Says (VIDEO)

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to discuss the show and revealed some interesting teases.

During her chat with host Jimmy Kimmel, Clarke weighed in on the most recent Battle of Winterfell episode "The Long Night," riding dragons, and even gave some hints about the last three installments.

"I was shaking and crying," Clarke said of her own experience of watching the latest intense episode, which was shot over the course of 55 nights. "What you saw was really what it was like shooting it. It was amazing we didn't actually kill anyone."

Clarke considers herself lucky as she revealed most of her scenes weren't on the battlefield but rather on her character Daenerys' dragons. When Kimmel asked if she goes up in the air to film those scenes, Clarke confirmed that she does so but in warehouse. "So, I'm in a big warehouse, and it's on a huge contraption... [and] there's someone controlling it."

Kimmel then noted how Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is riding the dragons in the show now, too. "I feel weird about it, I'm not gonna lie," Clarke joked. "He was kind of arrogant about it," Clarke said of Harington's approach to Jon's new skill. "[He] got on and that was when I learnt that men riding dragons is like a whole other thing than a lady who rides a dragon — a little more uncomfortable for them... so he looked really pained."

Apart from the lengthy shoot and riding dragons, Clarke also possibly teased the impending fight against Cersei (Lena Headey). As Kimmel prepared to say goodbye to the actress for her segment, he expressed his enthusiasm over seeing the remaining episodes. This prompted Clarke to say,"[The remaining episodes] are gonna be mental — Episode 5 is bigger."

Bigger? That hint is sure to make any fan spiral. At first Kimmel did't even hear her and then had to do a double take as he said, "What happened? What'd you say?"

"Episode 5 is...." Clarke began before trailing off. "I mean, [Episodes 4, 5, and 6], they're all insane, but like... [does mind-blown gesture] — find the biggest TV you can," she advised. Clearly something big is coming and we're willing to bet it has something to do with Cersei in King's Landing now that the Night King's been defeated.

You can speculate for yourself, but check out Clarke's interview with Kimmel below and don't miss Game of Thrones on HBO.

Game of Thrones, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC