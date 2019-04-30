Stephen Nichols Returning to 'Days of Our Lives' as Steve Johnson

Days of Our Lives vet Stephen Nichols is officially returning to the NBC soap after months off air.

The actor has portrayed Steve Johnson on the show off-and-on for more than 30 years, since 1985. According to Soap Opera Digest, Nichols, who last appeared on the show in August of 2018, recently was called back to Days.

"I got the call about a month ago," the actor told them, thrilled about his impending onscreen return.

The actor opened up about the fan support he's gotten since departing the show last summer, revealing that he's been thankful for their kind words and messages. "These good people who are so loyal and dedicated to supporting us, mean so much to me," Nichols said.

"In my opinion, the most beneficial thing about social media has been connecting with the fans on a deeper level. So much so that I consider them true friends," he went on to say.

While details about his characters return are being kept mum at the moment, Nichols' teasing leads us to believe something big is on the horizon. "You gotta wait to see," he said.

No exact date has been given as to when fans can expect to see Steve Johnson's big return, but we're sure it's not far away.

