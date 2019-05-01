Jen Lilley Stars in Hallmark's New Original Movie 'Paris, Wine & Romance'

Jen Lilley (Winter Love Story) and Dan Jeannotte (Reign) star in Paris, Wine & Romance, premiering Saturday, May 4 on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Summer” programming event.

Isabella Ricci (Lilley) is the ambitious new owner of an Oregon winery she inherited from her father. Dissatisfied with the winery being known simply as a local favorite, her dream of becoming a world-renowned label takes a big step forward when her uncle enters their newest wine into the world’s most prestigious wine competition.

Upon arriving in Paris for the competition, Isabella meets her biggest competitor, Jacques Fournier (Jeannotte), from one of the world’s foremost winemaking families. He is soon impressed with both Isabella and her expert knowledge.

Jacques shows her the city of love and teaches her about how wine is more than just a business. Against the backdrop of Paris, a budding romance develops between the two as the competition looms.

However, just as the results are being announced, Isabella is led to believe Jacques has talked poorly about her wine, and feeling hurt, she returns home to Oregon. When Jacques discovers the reason that Isabella was suddenly upset with him, he becomes determined to win back the heart of the woman who has swept him off his feet, even if it means leaving behind his beloved winery.