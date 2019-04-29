Jessie Graff Is Flying in 'American Ninja Warrior' Season 11 First Look (PHOTO)

Jessie Graff is ready to fly high in American Ninja Warrior Season 11.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art for the new season of NBC's obstacle course competition series, and it features none other than the show's own "wonder woman," Jessie Graff. She's ready to "overcome everything," dressed for competition and holding on to one of the rings used on the course.

Graff has competed on several seasons of the NBC competition series, beginning with Season 5 in 2013. She is known for wearing superhero outfits and was the first woman to complete Stage 1 in the Las Vegas National Finals in 2016.

She is also a stuntwoman by day, working on films like Netflix's Bird Box and the newest Wonder Woman.

The two-hour Season 11 premiere airs on Wednesday, May 29, at 8/7c. The new season is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, with Zuri Hall serving as the sideline reporter. It will make stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Seattle/Tacoma, where they will film indoors for the first time, at Tacoma Dome.

In Season 10, an 18-foot Mega Warped Wall was added to the course. Competitors who successfully ran up it received $10,000. The age limit was also lowered from 21 to 19. In Season 11, there will be new obstacles and rule changes, including "a challenging twist to the Mega Warped Wall" and "bonus obstacles that offer a competitive edge."

American Ninja Warrior, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, May 29, 8/7c, NBC