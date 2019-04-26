Jeff Hephner Teases His Hallmark Channel Hall of Fame Flick 'Love Takes Flight' (VIDEO)

In Hallmark Channel's latest Hall of Fame offering, Love Takes Flight, there's more than just love in the air.

The movie stars Jeff Hephner (Chicago Fire) as EMS pilot Charley Allen alongside Nikki DeLoach's Dr. Lizzie Beauman, a single mom and hospital administrator. The two are unexpectedly thrown together in both the doc's work environment and personal lives when Lizzie's daughter befriends Charley's father. Expect swoon-worthy moments to follow.

"The first time that Lizzie and Charley see each other is on the rooftop of the hospital in front of the helicopter, and Charley's brand of humor doesn't exactly go so well in front of Dr. Beauman and, he kind of falls flat on his face," teases Hephner, who stopped by the TV Insider offices earlier this week.

So, how do these two wild and crazy kids get together? You'll have to watch to find out.

Love Takes Flight is the 263rd installment of the Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise—which has been going on since 1951 and includes films from seasoned actors such as Keri Russell, Anna Paquin, Glenn Close, Jennifer Garner, and many others.

Love Takes Flight premieres Saturday, April 27, at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel