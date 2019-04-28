Your May 2019 Guide to Hallmark Movies Now

This May, Hallmark Movies Now, Crown Media Family Networks’ subscription streaming service, is offering subscribers a fresh slate of programming during its Love in Bloom event. Available this month will be Season 3 of Hallmark Channel’s first, original primetime series, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, airing new episodes every Friday, as well as 12 additional Hallmark movies and series.

Highlights of debuts on Hallmark Movies Now throughout the month of May:

Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove – Season Three

Stars: Andie MacDowell, Dylan Neal, Teryl Rothery, Sarah Smyth, Bruce Boxleitner, Barbara Niven, Brennan Elliott, Timothy Webber

Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove takes viewers into the idyllic and picturesque Cedar Cove, a small-town home to romance, relationships and drama. At the center of it all is Olivia Lockhart (MacDowell), the revered Cedar Cove Municipal Court Judge, lifetime town resident, loving mother and loyal friend to many. Dylan Neal plays the handsome Jack Griffin, editor of the Cedar Cove Chronicle and Olivia’s boyfriend, whose troubled past recently caught up to him and now threatens to ruin their once-perfect relationship.

As Jack attempts to hide the upsetting truth from Olivia, even as she makes plans to start their future together, everyone in Cedar Cove – friends, family and even enemies – find shocking surprises and hidden secrets, which keeps this small-town bursting with drama and above all, a big heart.

The Beach House - Hallmark Hall of Fame

Stars: Andie MacDowell, Minka Kelly, Chad Michael Murray, Mackenzie Vega

Caretta “Cara” Rudland (Kelly) returns to the scenic low country of her childhood summer after losing her job. There, she reconnects with her mother Lovie (MacDowell) — who has been caring for her young, pregnant friend Toy (Vega) in her charming beach house — works through tension leftover from her troubled childhood and renews a romance with former love Brett (Murray).

Lovie reveals news about her health, and she and Cara do their best to keep it from putting a dark cloud over the precious time they have together. When a hurricane hits, Cara helps Lovie save hundreds of sea turtles from certain death and learn some of life’s real truths in the process: Lasting love requires sacrifice, family is forever, and mistakes of the past can be forgiven.

Love on Ice

Stars: Julie Berman, Andrew Walker, Gail O’Grady

Emily James (Berman), a former Olympic figure skating hopeful who walked away from it all, now waits tables and teaches young kids to skate at he local rink. When former student Nikki (Anna Golja) begins training for the Midwest Regionals with energetic (and handsome) coach Spencer Patterson (Walker), Emily beings to wonder “What if…?” when Spencer suggest Emily still has what it takes.

Once Nikki’s domineering mom Mia (O’Grady) gets wind of Emily’s intention to also compete at regionals, Emily must prove to herself that life is about taking a chance: at the comeback of a lifetime, and at love.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled

Stars: Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Christian Covnery

When Oliver O’Toole (Mabius) and his team of postal detectives confront a vintage disposable camera from the 1980s that was found in a mailbox, the undeveloped photographs contained therein set them off on a cross-state search for a seven-year-old boy who could be in tremendous danger.

Like Cats & Dogs

Stars: Cassidy Gifford, Wyatt Nash

A reservation mix-up forces two young vacationers and their beloved pets to share the lakeside house they had each rented privately; between his finicky feline, her calamitous canine, and two pet owners who seem to have nothing in common, it is a recipe for disaster. But, just as the four-legged occupants soon learn, friendship – and perhaps more – can be found under the most unlikely of circumstances.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal

Natalie (DeLoach), the owner of a San Francisco food truck business selling cupcakes, and Eric (Neal), a finance manager and divorced dad with a young daughter are strangers brought together when Eric’s aunt, who also happened to be a longtime customer of Natalie’s, passes away and leaves them a building which also happens to be the site of a once-famous bakery. Forced into this new partnership when they discover selling the building won’t be easy because it has been declared a historical site, a romance blooms between the two as they spend time together in the process of renovating the old bakery. However, Natalie’s reluctance to get into a new relationship and her desire to keep things strictly business could put an end to the partnership before the grand opening.

New In May 2019

(Titles available beginning Wednesday, May 1, unless otherwise indicated.)



Cedar Cove (Season 3) – New Episodes Every Friday

Meet the Peetes (Season 2) – New Episodes Every Monday

The Beach House (Hallmark Hall of Fame)

Angels in the Snow

Baby's First Christmas

Rodeo & Juliet

Second Chance Christmas

Thomas Kinkade Presents: Christmas Miracle

Love on Ice (Available Monday, 5/6/19)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled (Available Monday, 5/6/19) (Signed, Sealed, Delivered Movie #11)

Like Cats & Dogs (Available Monday, 5/13/19)

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (Available Monday, 5/13/19)

Along Came a Nanny (Available Monday, 5/20/19)

Last Chance To Watch

Cab to Canada (Expires 5/14/19)

Derby (Expires 5/14/19)

Holy Joe (Expires 5/14/19)

The Moving of Sophia Myles (Expires 5/14/19)

The Staircase (Expires 5/14/19)

The West Side Waltz (Expires 5/14/19)

To Live For (Expires 5/14/19)

Walt Before Mickey (Expires 5/30/19)

A Baby for Christmas (Expires 5/31/19)

All Roads Lead Home (Expires 5/31/19)

Angels and Ornaments (Expires 5/31/19)

Around June (Expires 5/31/19)

Beautiful Wave (Expires 5/31/19)

The Chateau Meroux (Expires 5/31/19)

A Cinderella Christmas (Expires 5/31/19)

Lake Effects (Expires 5/31/19)

Love Finds You in Valentine (Expires 5/31/19)

Married by Christmas (Expires 5/31/19)

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding For One (Expires 5/31/19)

Sherlock Holmes and the Incident at Victoria Falls (Expires 5/31/19)

Sherlock Holmes and the Leading Lady (Expires 5/31/19)

Summer of Dreams (Expires 5/31/19)

The Perfect Wave (Expires 5/31/19)

The Spirit of Christmas (Expires 5/31/19)

Other Top Picks For May

A Gift of Miracles

An Uncommon Grace

Baby Bootcamp

Cedar Cove (Season 1 – Season 2)

Charlie & Me

Chesapeake Shores (Season 1 – Season 2)

Dear Prudence

Heartland (Season 1 – Season 10)

Just the Way You Are

Love Locks (Hallmark Hall of Fame)

Love’s Complicated

Meet the Peetes (Season 1)

Mom, Murder and Me

Mom’s Day Away

My Gal Sunday

Perfectly Prudence

Scent of Murder

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Sue Thomas F.B.Eye (Season 1 – Season 3)

Take Me Home: The John Denver Story

The Color of Rain

The Good Witch (Good Witch Movie #1)

The Good Witch's Garden (Good Witch Movie #2)

The Good Witch's Gift (Good Witch Movie #3)

The Good Witch's Family (Good Witch Movie #4)

The Good Witch’s Charm (Good Witch Movie #5)

The Good Witch’s Destiny (Good Witch Movie #6)

The Good Witch's Wonder (Good Witch Movie #7)

The Wedding March

Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love

Wildfire (Season 1 – Season 4)