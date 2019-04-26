Rosemarie DeWitt Cast in Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere'

The roster for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere is growing, as Rosemarie DeWitt joins previously announced stars and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

The actress is best known for her roles in shows like Black Mirror, Mad Men and United States of Tara, as well as for films like La La Land. The 8-episode limited series is based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller by the same name.

Following the "picture-perfect" Richardson family, Little Fires Everywhere explores the story of a mother and daughter who updend their lives. Through their journey secrets, art and identity are among the themes pursued as the reality that disaster can't be averted by following the rules sinks in.

DeWitt is set to play Linda McCullough, who is best friends with Witherspoon's Elena Richardson. Linda is a woman who has longed to be a mother, and when she has the opportunity to raise an abandoned infant she names Mirabelle, she's thrilled. She soon turns paranoid, though, when the little girl's biological mother — an illegal Chinese immigrant — steps into the picture.

Washington plays Mia Warren in the highly anticipated series which is executive produced by her Simpson Street banner, Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Casual) is the series creator, showrunner and executive producer.

No release date has been set at this time, but stay tuned for more announcements as they're made.