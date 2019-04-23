'Gotham' Series Finale Trailer: Meet the New Selina Kyle (VIDEO)

Bruce Wayne isn't the only one going through a significant change for the Gotham series finale.

Selina Kyle/Catwoman has been recast, with Lili Simmons taking over for Camren Bicondova as the series jumps forward 10 years in its final episode. Fox offers a first look at the older Selina in a new series finale trailer.

11 of the Best Villains on TV Right Now (PHOTOS) Villains. Sometimes we hate them, sometimes we love them, and sometimes... we hate how much we end up loving them.

And Selina clearly has unresolved issues with Bruce (David Mazouz). (He did only leave her a letter when he left Gotham in the penultimate episode, and she arrived at the airport after his plane had taken off.)

"He doesn't get to come back after 10 years and act like nothing's happened," she says to Alfred (Sean Pertwee) as "Bruce's new Gotham" is unveiled at a party.

In addition to seeing Selina's cat burglar ways, the preview shows other characters up to no good, including Oswald Cobbleplot/The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and Edward Nygma/The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith).

But with Batman now in Gotham, how long will that last? It already looks like he's targeting them. Just look at the cape on the windshield of their limousine after they're attacked and Oswald's reaction.

The trailer (below) also reveals who has a gun on James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) from the backseat of his car, Ed's plan to remind the city of his Riddler side with a callback, and Jeremiah Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) looking even crazier than usual.

Plus, relive some of the key moments from the series and catch a callback to the pilot.

Gotham, Series Finale, Thursday, April 25, 8/7c, Fox