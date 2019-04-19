'Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil Sings on Disney's 'Star vs. the Forces of Evil' (VIDEO)

If you're a fan of Jaime Camil's voice, you won't want to miss his guest appearance on Disney Channel's Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

The Jane the Virgin actor will be singing alongside Game of Thrones' Esmé Bianco, and TV Insider has your first look (and listen).

Camil appears in Sunday's episode, "The Monster and the Queen." His character, the monster Globgor, goes on a date with his true love, Eclipsa (Bianco).

The fourth and final season of Star vs. The Forces of Evil is currently airing on the Disney Channel. Other celebrity guest stars include Arrested Development's Tony Hale, Game of Thrones' Gemma Whelan, and Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel.

The series stars Eden Sher, Adam McArthur, Alan Tudyk, Bianco, Nia Vardalos, Rider Strong, and Jenny Slate.

Watch the sneak peek of Camil singing below.

Star vs. the Forces of Evil, Sunday, 7/6c, Disney Channel and DisneyNOW