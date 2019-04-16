John Cusack to Star in Gillian Flynn's Thriller Series 'Utopia' for Amazon

Can John Cusack change the world?

The actor has just been added to the cast of the Amazon Prime Video thriller series Utopia as Dr. Kevin Christie. Described as "charismatic and media-savvy, with a brilliant biotech mind and a philanthropic outlook," his character "altruistically wants to change the world through science."

The logline of the series adaptation reads as follow: "In Utopia, a group of young adults who meet online are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come in to possession of a near mythical cult underground graphic novel — they discover the conspiracy theories in the comic's pages may actually be real and are forced in to the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world."

The Amazon series also star Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson (The Office), and Javon "Wanna" Walton.

Lane is playing Jessica Hyde, described as "tough and feral after a life on the run from a mysterious and dangerous group" and someone who thinks that she can get "all the answers about her perplexing life story" from the graphic novel.

Wilson is starring as Michael Stearns, "a forgotten scientist who's lost his edge" and ends up "in the middle of something much bigger" while looking into a deadly flu outbreak.

5 Movies TV Shouldn't Remake Modern classics should be left alone. Reboot is NOT a requirement, TV execs!

Walton's Grant is "streetwise beyond his years, independent, fearless, crafty, and charming." He's living on the streets when he "embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover the secrets from Utopia."

Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner. Also serving as executive producers are Jessica Rhoades (who worked with Flynn on Sharp Objects), Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly.