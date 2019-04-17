Celebrities Enter Culinary Boot Camp in 'Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition'

Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence are back to lead a new star-studded cast of cooking-challenged celebrities through culinary boot camp in the return of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition on Sunday, April 21.

Anne and Tyler each lead a team of stars through a series of high-pressure cooking drills where only the most-improved recruit left standing is awarded $25,000 for the charity of their choice and bragging rights for their chef mentor. This season’s celebrity recruits are: Jim J. Bullock, Morgan Fairchild, Tonya Harding, Jonathan Lipnicki, Taryn Manning, Alec Mapa, Kym Whitley and Jimmie Walker.

In the season premiere, the eight celebrity recruits arrive in boot camp, and Anne and Tyler ask them each to cook their favorite restaurant dish to see how they measure up to the original.

Then, the chefs teach the celebrities how to make a classic steakhouse meal, and it becomes clear some of these celebs just don’t have the chops. After that, Anne and Tyler pick their teams in an award-show inspired ceremony suitable for the celebrities.

Upcoming episodes feature a food trivia-inspired game night, sushi challenge, and Chopped-style battle. In the finale on Sunday, June 2, the two most-improved cooks must create a restaurant-quality meal for guest judges Leah Cohen, Zac Posen and Melba Wilson.

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, Season Premiere, Sunday, April 21, 9/8c, Food Network