'Big Little Lies' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date & First Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

The Monterey Five are back!

On Sunday, HBO revealed Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere June 9, and from the first teaser trailer, it seems the new episodes will be worth the wait!

According to the network, the second season of the drama — which will contain seven episodes — "will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting." The logline continues that viewers will see relationships fall apart, loyalties put to the test and, ominously, "the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."

Of course, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) will all be back, this time joined by Celeste’s mother-in-law, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), who will have a lot of questions around the death of her son, Perry (Alexander Skarsgård).

And in the teaser, we see Mary Louise asking Madeline about it, saying, "I want to know what happened that night. I’m very tempted to ask you, but I… I don’t think I would get the truth, would I?"

Watch the first drama-filled trailer below:

Big Little Lies, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 9, 9/8c, HBO