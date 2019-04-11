'NCIS' Renewed for Season 17 at CBS With EP Mark Harmon

Three things are certain in life (at least for TV fans): death, taxes, and NCIS.

CBS announced Thursday it has renewed the long-running procedural for a Season 17, set to air in the 2019-2020 season.

"NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. "Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon," she continued. "We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season."

Harmon has been leading the team and the series as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs since its introduction as a backdoor pilot on JAG in 2003.

NCIS premiered that fall, and it has been the #1 drama/scripted program on television for eight of the last nine seasons since it claimed the top spot in the 2009-2010 season.

The series is the highest-rated drama and second-highest rated series in all of television, as well as one of the most-watched primetime series on CBS' digital platforms.

It's also a hit in syndication, and its reruns are cable TV's most-watched off-network drama. Plus, NCIS is cable's second-most-watched off-net series. (The Big Bang Theory is cable's first.)

With the series heading into its 17th season, sound off on what you're still waiting to see in the comments below.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS