Is Jo & Alex's Marriage in Trouble? What's Next After That Devastating 'Grey's Anatomy' Episode

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 15, Episode 19, of Grey's Anatomy, "Silent All These Years"]

Grey's Anatomy has never let down fans when it comes to the dramatics, and this week's installment, "Silent All These Years," managed to pull off even more trauma than usual.

At the center of the episode was Jo's (Camilla Luddington) meeting with her long-lost mother, Vicki (Michelle Forbes), who abandoned her shortly after birth. Now, if that wasn't bad enough, she also learned that she was the product of rape — not exactly the news she'd been hoping for.

But what does this have to do with Jo and Alex's (Justin Chambers) relationship? When Alex tried getting his wife to open up about what was clearly bothering her, she shut him down and told him to leave her alone. And as with most cases, internalizing will not bode well for the couple, as Alex remains in the dark about Jo's recently uncovered history.

And Luddington is hinting at some bumps ahead for the pair in an interview with Cosmopolitan. When asked whether she thinks Jo will tell Alex about her revelation, Luddington says, "I would like for her to tell Alex. I'm not sure she can avoid telling him forever, but that's a very very painful thing to disclose to someone. I don't think she's fully processed it herself yet. I think even saying the truth out loud to him would break her right now."

For anyone who caught the episode, it seems like Jo's now in the same state of mind her mother was in after learning about her pregnancy — out of her head. And that foggy state won't support the couple's family plans.

"I think it will derail a lot. You will see the ripple effect through the rest of the season. 'Jolex' has been unshakable all season, but this does end up shaking them," Luddington hinted about the impact the news will have.

It won't be easy for Jo, as the actress continued to say, "You'll see a person slowly lose sense of themselves. You'll watch a person implode."

With only a few more episodes left in the season, it will be interesting to see where things end up. One thing's for sure, though — we're rooting for this couple.

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC