Felicity Huffman's Netflix Movie 'Otherhood' Pushed Back Amid Scandal

Netflix is making adjustments to its movie schedule due to the college admissions scandal.

The streaming service's comedy movie Otherhood, which stars Felicity Huffman, was originally set to stream on April 26. But, because of the scandal, the release date has been pushed back.

Netflix has not commented on the change, and they have not revealed a new release date. However, according to sources close to Deadline, the film will hit the streaming service in August.

Along with Huffman, Otherhood also stars Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette as three mothers who move to New York to surprise their adult children.

Despite that Huffman-starring movie getting pushed back, Ava DuVernay's Netflix miniseries When They See Us, featuring Huffman among its cast, will still stream on May 31.

In that series, Huffman portrays Linda Fairstein, who was a former sex crimes chief in the Manhattan D.A.’s office. Fairstein prosecuted five teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of raping a young woman who was jogging through Central Park in 1989. The young men became known as the “Central Park Five."

The news of Otherhood's postponement comes one day after Huffman pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal.

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," the actress said in a statement on Monday, April 8.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

