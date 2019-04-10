Netflix's 'Black Summer' Begins at the Dawn of a Zombie Apocalypse

Set in the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, Black Summer follows survivors battling the undead while trying to reach a military evacuation site. The horror-action drama series begins Thursday, April 11 on Netflix.

Jaime King stars as Rose, a mother torn from her daughter who now must embark upon a harrowing journey, stopping at nothing to find her.

Thrust alongside a small group of American refugees, these complete strangers must find the strength they need to fight their way back to loved ones.

But in order for Rose and her team to brave this hostile new world, they will need to make brutal decisions to contend with zombies — and each other during this deadly summer.

Black Summer, Premieres Thursday, April 11, Netflix