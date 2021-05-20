‘Black Summer’ Season 2: Netflix Unveils Cold-Blooded Trailer (VIDEO)

Black Summer brings a new meaning to frostbite in the wintry trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix zombie series.

The show returns on June 17 after an almost two-year hiatus, and judging by the new teaser (watch below), fans should expect more gory violence as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate. It’s winter and with that comes cold-blooded new challenges for the survivors.

“The thing is, I’m somebody else now; I’m trapped in this,” says Rose (Jaime King), a mother who is on the search for her daughter, Anna (Zoe Marlett), after they were separated during the earliest and deadliest days of the zombie outbreak. “My life has one meaning, and it’s her, no one else.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Rose’s harrowing journey to find Anna this season takes her through frozen forests and snowy hilltops, all while being pursued by gun-toting gangs that have risen up in a now lawless society. “The greatest threat to humanity is humanity itself,” reads the tagline of the trailer, and based on all the shoot-outs and explosions, that certainly looks to be the case. Don’t worry, there are still zombies too!

See Also Feeling Lost Without 'The Walking Dead'? Here Are 9 Shows to Try If you're tired of waiting for the Season 10 finale, here are a few shows to watch in the meantime.

Black Summer debuted in 2019 as a prequel to the Syfy series Z Nation, which ended its five-season run in December 2018. The series is created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, who also served as executive producers on Z Nation. Netflix renewed the show for a second season a few months after its premiere, but production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starring alongside King and Marlett are Justin Chu Cary, Kelsey Flower, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr, and Nathaniel Arcand.

Black Summer, June 17, Netflix