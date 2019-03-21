'Yellowstone' Announces Season 2 Return: 'There's a War Going On' (VIDEO)

Paramount Network's original series Yellowstone took viewers by storm when it premiered in Summer 2018, and it's gearing up to do the same with Season 2 — which now has a premiere date!

TV Insider has your first look at the season as well as the scoop on exactly when to mark on your calendars for its return. The Kevin Costner-starring series will be back on Wednesday, June 19, and it sounds like the second season is about to be even bigger and better.

Drama abounds as John Dutton (Costner) says, "There's a war going on in this valley. Today's the day you choose sides." The narration runs over an ominous 15-second spot in which a bull charges at the screen before it fades to black revealing the premiere.

In addition to the Oscar-winning Costner, Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham. The series is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario), and John Linson.

Yellowstone, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 19, Paramount Network