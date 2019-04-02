'Tacoma FD' Guest Star Jimmy Tatro Faces Off With the Team in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Tacoma FD is continuing to bring the laughs as it heads into its second episode of the first season with guest star Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal)!

Created by and starring Super Troopers 2's Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, Tacoma FD follows the hilarious antics of the fire department in America's rainiest city. And lucky for you, we have an exclusive first look at Thursday's episode, "Cop Wars," which sees the FD and PD clash.

In the ep, Andy (Eugene Cordero and Ike (Gabriel Hogan) make a mistake on a call to a police officer's house, which only makes their longstanding feud between the Tacoma FD and Tacoma PD worse. Chief McConky (Kevin Heffernan) will attempt to subdue the tensions as he waits for funding on a new fire truck but of course things won't go as smoothly as he hopes.

Based on the clip below, it would appear that Tatro's cop character isn't pleased with Andy and Ike as he accuses them of starting trouble by allowing his ex-girlfriend into his home. The standoff that ensues is nothing short of hilarious and can't be missed!

TruTV's newest scripted comedy got off to a great start in its premiere, which delivered more than 1.2 million total viewers, and 731,000 adults 18-49 across three telecasts, making it the networks' most-watched new series premiere in more than three years.

Tacoma FD, Thursdays, 10:30/9:30c, truTV