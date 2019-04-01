C'est La Vie! Julia Stiles on Forging an Artful Life in 'Riviera' (VIDEO)

Warning: FOMO approaching.

Julia Stiles is living the dream: She's the star of the gorgeous, clever mystery Riviera, which has already shot Season 2 and films in the South of France. Yeah, our day just got suckier, too.

Stiles, who broke out in the just-turned-20 feature 10 Things I Hate About You (although some of us still remember her from Ghostwriter!) leads the dramatic thriller as Georgina Clios, an American art curator who sees her life blown to bits — literally — after her older billionaire hubby (Anthony LaPaglia) dies in a yacht explosion.

Turns out, her husband may have been as much of a fake as the priceless pieces of art he was forging and his sins are now about to be visited upon his widow. The twists and turns are many, as are the jaw-dropping views that HDTV was made for.

TV Insider sat down with Stiles, whose thoughtful insights into commerce-versus-creativity and the challenges of making a privileged character relatable almost made us forget that her day job often includes croissants and incredible vistas.

Below, she discusses Georgina's plight and what viewers — who may have missed Season 1 when it ran on Sundance NOW back in 2017 — can expect from this lavish and intricate tale of deception as it progresses.

Riviera Season Finale, Saturday, April 13 10/9c, Ovation