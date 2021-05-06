Julia Stiles Takes Us Back to the ‘Riviera’ With a Look at Season 2 (VIDEO)

Some shows are meant to be savored. With its gorgeous villas and stunning sea views, the sun-soaked dark drama, Riviera, is one of them.

As Season 2 begins Saturday, May 8 on Ovation (three seasons are streaming on its original home, Sundance Now), wealthy Georgina Clios (Julia Stiles) transitions from an impeccably dressed widow trying to solve the mystery of her husband Constantine’s (Anthony LaPaglia) death in a yacht explosion to a woman trying to get away with murder.

Read on for a primer and check out a behind-the-scenes look at the new episodes with Stiles above.

Where We Left Off



Season 1 ended with Georgina sailing off into a literal sunset in the south of France after stabbing her scheming stepson Adam (Iwan Rheon) aboard a boat. Turns out, he’d helped set his father’s murder in motion (he’d also later tried to rape her). There was some good news: The investigation into Constantine’s laundering of money through the paintings unwitting accomplice Georgina bought and sold for him was closed.

Where We’re Headed

A perfect storm of family drama! Constantine’s first wife, calculating Irina (Lena Olin), grows suspicious of Georgina and hires someone to search for Adam. Irina keeping a secret from her other children, recovering addict Christos (Dimitri Leonidas) and unpredictable Adriana (Roxane Duran), will have disastrous consequences.

The introduction of Georgina’s good-guy uncle, Jeff (Will Arnett), sheds light on her troubled childhood. Like the audience, he wants to support Georgina but may reach his breaking point. And Georgina’s desire to rehab the Clios name through its art collection forges an ominous bond with another dysfunctional family, the Elthams, led by enigmatic matriarch Cassandra (Juliet Stevenson). She’s hiding the biggest secret of all. Expect the show’s body count to rise, as sure as Georgina’s purse matches her fabulous frock.

Riviera, Season premiere 7/6c, Ovation