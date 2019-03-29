'Law & Order: SVU': Philip Winchester Reveals He's Not Returning for Season 21

Law & Order: SVU fans got some exciting news on March 29 when NBC announced it had renewed the long-running series — but not all of the news is good.

Philip Winchester, who plays Assistant District Attorney Peter Stone, will not be returning for the series' record-breaking Season 21 this fall. He announced the news via Twitter on Friday.

"Sadly for me, Peter Stone and his 'the facts don’t care about you’re feelings' attitude will not be returning," the Strike Back alum wrote.

"A huge tip of the hat to my amazing fans and not so big of fans. You ALL make me work harder. Thank you! See you on the next adventure."

Winchester made his debut on SVU in Season 19, carrying over his character Peter Stone from another Dick Wolf show — Chicago Justice, which was canceled after one season. The character of Peter Stone also ties back to the original Law & Order, as he is the son of late executive assistant D.A. Ben Stone (played by Michael Moriarty).

Winchester also congratulated the show on its massive 21st season renewal on Twitter.

