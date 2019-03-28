'For the People' Sneak Peek: Sandra Has a Big 'Toe' Problem (VIDEO)

ABC's Shondaland series For the People is no stranger to major legal cases, but in the March 28 episode, Sandra (Britt Robertson) will be dealing with a unique scenario.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the episode, "The Vast, Immovable Object," in which Sandra takes on the case of John "Toe," and initially, she's confused.

She goes back and forth thinking that it should be "John Doe," but the clerk who hands her the file is insistent that it's "Toe." Apparently, there's a reason why the client has received this unusual nickname — "he was found with a toe," the judge clarifies.

With that, Sandra becomes visibly sick as the judge asks, "Ms. Bell, are you okay?"

As for the man she's defending — John "Toe" (played by the always hilarious Nate Torrence) — he was caught in the airport transporting the appendage for apparent medical reasons. His knowledge of the body seems to prove this, but will it hold up?

Check out the clip below to decide for yourself!

For the People, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC