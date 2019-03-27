Freeform Summit 2019: 'Shadowhunters' Sets Finale, 'Good Trouble' and 'grown-ish' Premiere Dates & More

The second annual Freeform Summit was held in Los Angeles Wednesday, with many new, returning and ending projects discussed. Branded with the theme of "A Stage for Everyone," the event hosted a series of panel discussions which focused on authentic storytelling, inclusion and representation.

"At Freeform, our programming is meant to inspire, empower and celebrate the possibility of youth culture — we are in service to an audience that is paving the way and fighting for a more inclusive tomorrow, and we are so honored to be representing them on and off screen," said Tom Ascheim, the president of Freeform.

Echoing the sentiment is a newly released brand narrative spot which breaks the mold.

The event featured appearances by many favorites from the network's popular series, which were the topic of the day. Below we're breaking down all the need-to-know info from the summit.

Finales & Premieres

Series Finale, Monday, May 6, 8/7c

Freeform has revealed its series finale date for the fan favorite, which is set to take place Monday, May 6 beginning at 8/7c. But that isn't all that was revealed — the series will go out with a two and a half-hour finale episode. The network will also match a $25,000 fan donation to the Trevor Project in honor of the show's message of inclusion, compassion and acceptance.

Returns Wednesday, June 5, 8/7c

After leaving fans with a cliffhanger during the show's spring finale, grown-ish will return for more of Season 2 beginning Wednesday, June 5 at 8/7c. Follow Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she continues to navigate through the adult world.

Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, June 18, 8/7c

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) return for more adulting shenanigans in Season 2 on Tuesday, June 18 at 8/7c. Along with the original series, Freeform has also announced the return of the Good Trouble digital aftershow The Trouble With.

Sirens

Season 2B Premiere, Thursday, July 11, 8/7c

Freeform's mermaid drama returns Thursday, July 11 for the second half of Season 2, which will pick up with Ben and Maddie being uncertain about the mermaids' future following the the deadly oil rig attack. To tide you over, the network released the first look image above.

Casting

Motherland: Fort Salem

Along with releasing the title sequence clip above, Freeform revealed that Ashley Nicole Williams has joined the cast of the upcoming witch-themed series as Abigail Bellweather, a driven and courageous witch who is excited to join the ranks.

New Projects

Betches

This half-hour animated series based on the popular multimedia brand will follow three best friends and roommates as they attempt to discover themselves while navigating adulthood in New York City.

Woman World

Based on Aminder Dhaliwal's graphic novel of the same name, the pilot episode will answer the question, "What would our world look like if men became extinct?"