'While You Were Out': The Designers Are Under Pressure After a Change in the Game Plan (VIDEO)

TLC and HGTV's While You Were Out has returned! And as with most design shows, unforeseen factors can pop up at any moment.

The show follows spouses, friends or family who send a loved one on a short getaway while they work on a surprise home renovation. In the upcoming March 23 episode, TLC's Carter Oosterhouse and Sabrina Soto from Trading Spaces and HGTV's Flip or Flop Vegas stars Briston and Aubrey Marunde are on hand to help!

But as neighboring houses are both undergoing makeovers, the designers are told by host Ananda Lewis that one of the spouses wants to return because she misses her baby. Needless to say, the pressure is on and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the episode.

Will the teams be able to pull off the jobs in time? They're under the wire, and viewers will see them push their limits to create beautiful spaces. Don't miss the sneak peek below, and tune in on Saturday night to see the action unfold.

While You Were Out, Saturdays, 9/8c, TLC