Jay Hernandez Previews Romantic Drama in the 'Magnum P.I.' Finale

Magnum P.I.'s April 1 case is one for the ex files.

In the freshman drama’s finale, private investigator Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) again crosses paths with Hannah (Jordana Brewster), the CIA analyst gone bad who broke his heart years ago (and resurfaced earlier this season to mastermind a gold heist).

“She’s coming to him at this point when there’s nobody else to turn to,” Hernandez explains of the fugitive, who has a nasty gunshot wound and a need for his professional skills: Her father, also CIA, is missing.

What could induce Magnum to help this lying liar who lies? “A lot of history,” says Hernandez, describing their “complicated” relationship as “the one time in his life when he opened himself up to the potentiality of love, marriage, kids, a whole different lifestyle.”

Hannah has more to answer for than a wrecked romance. She was responsible for the POW camp imprisonment of Magnum and pals TC (Stephen Hill) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) in Afghanistan — so of course the guys are concerned.

“Rick especially thinks I’m foolish for engaging with her,” Hernandez says. “But they’re both committed to the friendship and brotherhood.” And, he adds, time has given Magnum “clarity” where his onetime love is concerned.

Which brings us to Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), the prickly majordomo of the estate where Magnum lives and his current partner in sexual tension. He pops a big question (not that question!) tonight, asking her to officially join his PI business.

“We both obviously respect each other, and she has access to things Magnum doesn’t in terms of her MI6 connection,” Hernandez says of the former British intelligence agent.

Naturally, fans want to know whether those sparks will turn into anything more substantial next season (the series has already been renewed), but “there’s so much great stuff to be played through with those two,” Hernandez says. “I joke that the day I get the script where Magnum and Higgins hook up is the day we find out we’re getting canceled.”

