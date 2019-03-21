'Last Man Standing': Bill Engvall's Reverend Paul Returns & Propositions Mike (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing's upcoming episode, "The Passion of Paul," will see guest star Bill Engvall return as Reverend Paul once again for some big laughs.

Airing Friday, March 22, the episode is directed by series star Tim Allen, who will be called upon by Paul to teach Sunday school. TV Insider has your exclusive first look with a special clip from "The Passion of Paul."

According to the episode's logline, Mike (Tim Allen) will attempt to sway Kyle (Christoph Sanders) to take on the duty of teaching. Meanwhile Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) worries that Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kristin (Amanda Fuller) are taking advantage of Jen (Krista Marie Yu) at the Baxter home.

In the segment below, Mike is at Outdoor Man with Ed (Hector Elizondo) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) when Reverend Paul shows up to ask for Mike's help. As the clip begins, Ed and Mike discuss their office coffee machine as the elder struggles with the update. That's when Chuck butts in to save them from struggling, but also tells Ed he can accompany him to a friend's funeral.

This brings up Mike's own weekend plans, which include ice fishing, and that's when Reverend Paul shows up ... to squash those plans. Upon his arrival, Chuck offers the Reverend coffee, and that leads him to say, "You know everybody always offers me coffee. It's never, 'hey, how about a beer, Reverend Paul?'"

"We don't have booze at work. This isn't the church," Mike is quick to answer.

How Disney's Fox Takeover Will Affect Your TV Viewing The Walt Disney Company is set to acquire 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion — but what does it mean for TV fans?

Eventually Reverend Paul gets to his point, asking for a word with Mike alone before asking him to teach the Sunday school class. What will Mike's reaction be? Find out in the clip below and don't miss Last Man Standing's latest episode "The Passion of Paul," when it airs Friday, March 22.

Last Man Standing, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox