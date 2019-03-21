'Gotham' Sneak Peek: Is Baby Batgirl on the Way? (VIDEO)

With the clock running down on Gotham, a whole bunch of storylines are building to head. One may even be crowning!

In tonight's episode, "I Am Bane," we of course know that Shane West's Eduardo will be debuting his full-on Bane look, thanks to a ton of advance peeks. And it seems the rebuilt baddie — who met the wrong end of some rebar after a throwdown with old military buddy Jim (Ben McKenzie) — is bringing with him a boatload of fire and fury.

So it makes sense that Oswald (Robin Lord Taylor) and Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) would be hot to hit the water in their newly finished sub and get out of town before Bane lets loose. But the plans of Penguins and mad men often go awry — especially when their third wheel goes into labor.

That's right, it seems that Barbara (Erin Richards) may miss her chance to escape with the guys due to her not-so-delicate condition, which takes an interesting turn in this exclusive clip. Could Babs' baby with Jim — whom we all know is destined to become Batgirl — be making her debut before the series-finale time jump?

Gotham, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fox.