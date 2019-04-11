'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero Reflects on Jake & Amy's Marriage So Far

Traditionally, couples exchange paper gifts on their first anniversary. On April 11, however, detectives Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago (Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero) end up celebrating a year of married — not to mention harried — bliss in a hospital room, guarding a comatose perp.

"They make the best of it," Fumero says. But the episode, which takes place mostly between the two of them in that room, also gives Jake and Amy the opportunity to deal with things they've neglected to discuss about their future.

The classically type-A Amy has the couple formally debating both sides of their issues. "That's how Amy deals with things," Fumero explains. "'We will debate it like we're on a debate team in high school!'"

Looking back at Jake and Amy's first season as husband and wife, Fumero says she's particularly fond of the episode in which Samberg's character had to interact with Amy's family. "I laughed so hard when he's telling off her mother," she says. "I don't know if Jake would have done that before they got married."

And both Fumero and Samberg get a kick out of hinting at their characters' naughty side, from their Die Hard role-playing to the idea that Jake likes it when Amy's a little mean to him. "Now we're always looking for ways to add that in," she says. "Like they're maybe a little freaky in the bedroom."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC