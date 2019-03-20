Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish on Bringing Their 'A' Game to 'PLL: The Perfectionists' (VIDEO)

Oh, you two.

For almost all of Pretty Little Liars, Sasha Pieterse's Alison DiLaurentis and Janel Parrish's Mona Vanderwaal were the ones you had to worry about. They were either faking their deaths, plotting someone else's or generally adding to the crazy that was life in Rosewood.

Now, the ladies are back for PLL's glossy new spinoff, The Perfectionists, and they have brought their iconic characters with them... with some surprisingly unexpected updates. In their time away, it seems Ali and Mona may have grown up and into actual friends. In fact, in the series opener, we see the pair almost playing nice!

And from what Pieterse and Parrish had to say in their recent chat with TV Insider, even more bonding is to come. It's funny how that can happen when you aren't the ones being targeted and terrorized by an anonymous stalker, right?

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 20, 8/7c, Freeform