'NCIS: Los Angeles': See How Kensi & Deeks' Wedding Came Together (VIDEO)

It's almost here — the wedding of the century — at least for NCIS: Los Angeles fans!

After nine long years, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are officially tying the knot Sunday, March 17, and we have a new look at what's in store via a behind-the-scenes featurette with the cast. In the the nearly two-minute clip, Ruah, Olsen, and the crew discuss the romantic ceremony, which is sure to have viewers swooning.

"It's been teased for a long time whether or not they will end up together — 'Will they finally get married?' — That day has finally arrived," co-star Chris O'Donnell (who plays Callen) says on set.

In between the cast sharing fun tidbits about the nuptials, we get some revealing clips showing them walking down the aisle, dancing, and so much more. Don't miss out on the sneak peek below, and make sure to watch the ceremony for yourself when it airs March 17 on CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS