Bachelor Nation Reacts to Hannah B. as 'Bachelorette' — Was She the Right Pick? (POLL)

Hannah Brown has officially been named the next Bachelorette, but Bachelor Nation is mixed on ABC's decision.

The 24-year-old was announced as the next leading lady during The Bachelor finale on Tuesday, March 12.

Though she didn’t make Colton Underwood’s top four this season, her bubbly personality is definitely the reason she was chosen.

"It didn't happen for me with my first time around," she told Chris Harrison during the finale episode.

"But I do believe that it can happen, and I'm just really just so grateful and honored that people saw my heart and that I get to continue showing that and that somebody will hopefully share their heart with me."

View this post on Instagram It's official!!🎉 #TheBachelorette A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) on Mar 12, 2019 at 6:37pm PDT

Hannah also met five of her guys during the episode, who all seemed delighted to have her as the next lead. However, fans on social media were very divided.

“Tayshia should be the next #bachelorette, not Hannah B,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Is anyone else upset that Hannah B is the next #Bachelorette?” another person added.

Is anyone else upset that Hannah B is the next #Bachelorette — Sarah Zuniga (@SarahZuniga4) March 13, 2019

“So many negative opinions on Hannah Being the next bachelorette and it’s crazy how people think it’s okay to knock a girl down for just being her genuine self. Bet if you were in that situation you would be just as speechless,” one person shared.

Some former Bachelor Nation contestants also reacted to the casting choice.

"I love her, but I feel like I had to be convinced on her for Bachelorette. I want to be friends with her. I think she's cute and fun and quirky, but I just felt like I saw her in Paradise," Bachelor 2017 alum Danielle Maltby told E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Maltby (@dmmaltby) on Feb 28, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

"I felt she would be so great there. But, I'm excited. The more I hear of other people's reactions, the more interested I'm getting in the new season. I think it's going to be fun."

Wells Adams added, “I'm happy for her. I've never met her, so I don't really have an opinion on it. Here's my thing. She went to Alabama. Hasn't Alabama won enough? Can another college win something at some point?”

Read on for more of Bachelor Nation's reaction to the news and sound off in the poll below — was Hannah the right pick?

I WILL NOT TAKE ANY HANNAH B SLANDER #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/CUteJqrHSg — gigi (@gigiorgana) March 13, 2019

I hope Hannah B gets lots of media training in the next couple of days but other than that congrats to her. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) March 13, 2019

Honestly, I’m looking forward to all of the reaction gifs on Hannah B’s season of #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/RhA2ZXUTX4 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 13, 2019

Can we change the Bachelorette from Hannah B to Hannah G please? #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette — Ashley Burdette (@ashburdette3) March 12, 2019

Hannah B as #TheBachelorette

This has been a day. pic.twitter.com/Xc8X3Mf3Yk — Introverted Redhead (@IntrovertedRed1) March 13, 2019

Hannah B is an excellent choice!! Good luck Hannah!#TheBachlor pic.twitter.com/folbT5jSI7 — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) March 13, 2019

Please send help it is going to be a LONG season, y'all. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/kwPKD43aid — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) March 13, 2019

I’m pumped on this decision. I think Hannah B will be authentic and endearing. She will be insecure in relatable ways, and I am rooting for her. — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 13, 2019

The Bachelorette, Season 15 Premiere, Monday, May 13, ABC