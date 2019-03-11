Meet the Stars Playing Patsy Cline & Loretta Lynn in Lifetime's 'Patsy & Loretta'

There’s a new original movie heading to Lifetime this year and it’s all about the friendship between country music stars Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.

The film, which is set to be called Patsy & Loretta, will star Smash actress Megan Hilty as Cline and Waitress star Jessie Mueller as Lynn.

Hilty shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, writing, “New gig alert!!! I get to play Patsy Cline, sing her incredible music AND be besties with #jessiemueller y’all!!!”

According to Deadline, the project is set to start filming in Nashville this month and will be directed by Callie Khouri, creator of Nashville and Oscar-winning writer of Thelma & Louise.

Both Cline and Lynn’s daughters, Julie Fudge and Patsy Lynn Russell, will also be co-producers on the film.

The movie will focus on how the two met and helped each other throughout their careers. Cline famously met Lynn when she was already very famous and chose to help Lynn make a name for herself.

They were very close until Cline tragically passed away in a plane crash in 1963. Lynn continues to make music and is still alive today.