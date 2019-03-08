What to Watch on International Women's Day 2019

To celebrate International Women's Day 2019, which is Friday, March 8, some channels are airing special programming meant to honor women and their achievements.

TBS and TNT are teaming up to each air a full day of female-centric television. On TBS, you can expect episodes of Friends, The Detour, Wrecked, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and The Last O.G (click here to see the full schedule), all directed by women.

TNT has women-directed episodes of Animal Kingdom and Claws, as well as CNN's documentary series Great Big Story, which profiles the unique stories of several women celebrating beauty, identity and empowerment. Spread throughout the day are short films, part of the Shatterbox collection in partnership with Refinery29, giving female storytellers a platform to tell their stories through their lens (click here to see the full schedule).

Both TBS and TNT will air a joint showing of the film Wonder Woman (directed by I Am the Night executive producer/co-director Patty Jenkins) at 8/7c.

Over on VH1 and Logo, tonight is the VH1 Trailblazer Honors, airing at 9/8c and centered around incredible breakthroughs in female empowerment and human rights.

This year's honorees include Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (pictured at top with presenter Cher), Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay, The Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood, and more. Other presenters along with Cher include Mindy Kaling, Samira Wiley, Alyssa Milano and Anita Hill.

See a preview here: