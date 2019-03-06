Jodie Sweetin Returns to Hallmark Channel for 'Love Under the Rainbow'

Love Under the Rainbow is a wonderful new Hallmark Channel original movie that shows there’s always a little rain before the rainbow.

Lucy Taylor (Jodie Sweetin) wasn’t sure she would ever find her Prince Charming, until she accidentally spills hot mocha on a handsome newcomer to town. He’s Jack Evans (David Haydn-Jones), who just ran into the coffee shop for a quick cup. A widower, he’s focused on two things — being a good dad to his daughter Sophie (Dakota Guppy) and his new job. After he’s scalded and smitten at the same time, Jack can’t help but realize that a little flirting feels good.

As it turns out, not only is Lucy his daughter's grade school teacher, but he can't stop bumping into her while shopping, jogging and at the movies. Every time they cross paths, their easy banter shows that they're both attracted to the same places, but they’re also attracted to one another. But whenever their conversation gets too personal, Jack backs away and Lucy fears he’ll break her heart.

But when Sophie’s study of rainbows wins the school’s science fair, Sophie bursts into tears, missing her mom who used to sing “Over the Rainbow” to her. When she runs sobbing into her father’s arms, we discover her secret — she just wants a family.

Love Under the Rainbow, Saturday, March 9, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel