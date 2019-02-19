'Leaving Neverland' Trailer: HBO's Michael Jackson Doc Pulls Back the Curtain (VIDEO)

"The days were filled with magical childhood adventure experiences," says Wade Robson in the controversial new HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, which explores the experiences of two now-adult men who claim they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson as children.

“He told me if they ever found out what we were doing, he and I would go to jail for the rest of our lives," he says of the pop icon later in the new trailer.

"Leaving Neverland is a two-part documentary exploring the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys, James Safechuck, at age ten, and Wade Robson, at age seven, both of whom were befriended by Michael Jackson," the network detailed.

"Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck, now 37, and Robson, now 41, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, the film crafts a portrait of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of his own."

#TooSoon? How 9 #MeToo Targets Are Getting Back to Work Only time will tell whether the public can forgive these TV stars and alums for their alleged sexual misconduct.

The doc was directed by Dan Reed, and it first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. At the time, the Jackson family condemned the project and its participants.

In a statement, they said: "Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them," the statement continues. "Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed ‘master of deception,' filed lawsuits against Michael’s Estate, asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed. This so-called ‘documentary’ is just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations. It’s baffling why any credible filmmaker would involve himself with this project."

Watch the full trailer below:

Leaving Neverland, Premieres, March 3 and 4, HBO