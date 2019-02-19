Heidi Klum Says Goodbye to 'America's Got Talent' After 6 Years

Heidi Klum’s time on America’s Got Talent has officially come to an end.

The supermodel bid farewell to the competition show on Twitter and thanked the fans for supporting her throughout each of the six seasons (seven if you count spinoff America's Got Talent: The Champions).

"I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on @AGT… I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW… It's been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home!" she tweeted on Monday, February 18.

Along with Klum, both Mel B and Tyra Banks will also not be returning next season. Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union will be taking the free spots at the judges table, while AGT: The Champions host Terry Crews will replace Banks.



NBC president of Alternative and Reality Group Meredith Ahr announced the news in a statement on Monday, February 11.



"One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America's Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself. The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel,” the statement said.

“Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike."

The statement continued, "As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

Neither Mel B nor Banks have officially commented on their departure, but Banks did allude to leaving the show back in November.

“I think I had a really nice run with AGT. I had a lot, a lot of fun... I’m going to be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year,” she told Access Hollywood at the time.

“I’m not so sure, but if I don’t come back, I had a lot of fun."



America's Got Talent, Season 14, Summer 2019, NBC