'Last Man Standing': Chuck Asks Mike to Be a Special Part of His Wedding (VIDEO)

Wedding bells will be ringing in the February 15 episode of Last Man Standing as Chuck (Jonathan Adams) plans to remarry Carol (Tisha Campbell).

In the first half of the special hour-long episode, "The Best Man/Sibling Quibling," Chuck wants to ask Mike (Tim Allen) to fulfill a special role for the ceremony but he's hesitant. TV Insider has your exclusive first look at that moment between Mike and Chuck in the Outdoor Man offices.

The scene begins with Chuck rolling on his chair to the door of Mike's office where he's chatting with Ed (Hector Elizondo). There, Chuck asks if he can speak with Mike. However, Mike seems to know he's going to asked to be a part of the ceremony, so he lies and says he's going on a trip with Ed. Too bad Ed already told Chuck he'd be an usher in the wedding!

Now that Mike is freed up, Chuck asks him to perform an all-important role in the big day...

Watch the clip below to find out to find out how things unfold, and don't miss the special double-episode this Friday!

Last Man Standing, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox