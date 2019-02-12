'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Gets Dating Advice From Kids (VIDEO)

Outlander star Sam Heughan might have 18th-century romance down pat, but he needs some help in the modern dating world.

The actor, needing romance advice, went to a panel of kids in a funny new video for fundraising platform Omaze, all in the name of a good cause.

“I’m teaming up with Omaze to fly you to Scotland to be my date for the evening,” he explains.

Heughan founded the charity My Peak Challenge and is inviting a fan to be his date for their second annual gala. The prize includes the chance to enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride with Heughan, a whisky tasting (if you desire) and sitting together at the event.

My Peak Challenge is described as a "global movement dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier, happier, and more balanced lives while raising funds to change lives." According to the charity's site, "all profit (after costs) will be donated to our charity partners, Bloodwise and Marie Curie."

In the video, the kids suggest Heughan sing songs to his date, give her a present, wear a Grease-inspired leather jacket (but not shorts!) and go for a haircut before the date.

Watch the hilarious interview below:

Outlander, Season 1-4 available, Starz