'PLL: The Perfectionists' New Key Art Teases 'New Lies' & 'New Liars' (PHOTO)

We don't want to keep this secret!

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is set to premiere in March and Freeform just released the first look at the show's key art.

The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, which contains 10 episodes in its first season, follows Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) as their lives continue in Beacon Heights. Everything in the town seems perfect, "from its top-tier college to its overachieving residents — but nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be," according to the network.

"When the high-stakes environment pushes the residents to a breaking point, someone snaps and kills someone. As they work together to solve the murder mystery, it soon becomes clear that behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie — and a needed alibi."

The cast also includes Sydney Park, Kelly Rutherford, Eli Brown and Sofia Carson.

Check out the trailer below:

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 20, Freeform