History Keeps 'Project Blue Book' Open for a Second Season

Get ready for more close encounters of the cool kind: History has renewed Project Blue Book for a second season.

Currently in the middle of its first season, the addictive, fact-based period piece about the U.S. Air Force's actual, top-secret investigations into UFOs during 1950s and 60s has become the No. 1 new series on cable among total viewers this TV season, averaging 3.4 million viewers in Live+3 delivery.

So far, the cases investigated by central characters Dr. Alan Hynek (Aiden Gillen, Game of Thrones) and his military-directed colleague Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey, The Vampire Diaries) have included the widely reported lights over Lubbock, Texas, and the "Flatwoods Monster" legend of West Virginia.

As Season 1 continues this week, the stylish series from executive producers Robert Zemeckis, David O'Leary and Sean Jablonski opens up a file on green fireballs, a "watch the skies" phenomenon that was prevalent around military bases in the southwest during the '40 and '50s. In addition, it looks like we might be getting more info from The Man in the Hat, whoever he is!

Check out a preview of this week's new episode here:

Project Blue Book, Tuesday, 10/9c, History