A 'Walking Dead' Spinoff About Maggie? Lauren Cohan Weighs In

Lauren Cohan has been busy juggling two shows — AMC's The Walking Dead and new ABC series Whiskey Cavalier — but could she be adding another to her packed schedule? It's definitely a possibility!

Word is that a spinoff about Maggie Rhee (the character Cohan plays in TWD) is currently in discussion. And at the 2019 Television Critics Association's winter press tour, the in-demand actress weighed in on those rumors.

"There may have been some conversations, but everything is so early-days ambiguous," Cohan said. "Me, as much as anybody, we'll have to see what happens."

Cohan left the Walking Dead franchise late last year after extensive contract negotiations. She wrapped up her character's story on the AMC drama earlier in Season 9 — her final episode aired November 4. She said of leaving, "It was like, I've done the show for a long time. It was a long time to be in any character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance."

TWD's leading man, Andrew Lincoln, also left the series in late 2019, but he'll be continuing Rick Grimes' story line with three upcoming TV movies.

Cohan's explained that her new ABC dramedy role is big shift from her previous gig surviving a zombie apocalypse. "I got to go to a territory that was fun," she said. "A light one hour fun show that also still has a lot of sentiment and a lot of heart, and for me, I've wanted to do comedy for so long, and this is sort of the perfect segue because I love action."

But her new character, Frankie, still has that take-no-BS attitude. "The character challenges me hugely because she doesn't apologize and she doesn't care, she just doesn't understand why everybody doesn't operate more like Frankie, and I'm not like that," Cohan added. "I'm concerned by how I'm going to affect someone with what I do. There's a lot of freedom in playing somebody like this."

Whiskey Cavalier, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 24, ABC