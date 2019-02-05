'The Story of Us': Hallmark Sends a Valentine With a New Original Romance

If you love all things love, curl up on the couch with your special someone and enjoy Hallmark’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day movie The Story of Us premiering on Saturday, February 9.

This story of a little bookstore and rekindling love from the past takes place in Waterford, Oregon, where Maggie Lawson (Psych, The Ranch, Angel from Hell) plays Jamie whose love of books and romance made her buy one of the town’s oldest businesses, True Love Books and Café. However, True Love Books, along with countless other stores in the district are struggling, with many closing one after the other.

Enter Sawyer O’Dell (Sam Page - Mad Men, Desperate Housewives, House of Cards) who comes home after years as an architect with a developer’s mission to modernize and upscale the business district. His return jolts Jamie’s world as her past feelings for him come rushing back and she is soon crushed to learn he is at the helm of the forced buyout of local shops.

As Valentine’s Day approaches and closure of these historic stores seems imminent, Jamie hatches a heartfelt plan. Behind a bookshelf she finds a box with “The Story of Us” written in script across the front. Inside are many handwritten Valentines from past customers who found their true love at True Love Books. She showcases these prized time-worn cards to remind people of both the store’s and town’s history.

Now she must sort out her old feelings for Sawyer. Within the enchantment of reminiscence and the reality of today, she discovers true love doesn’t have to be perfect; it just has to be true.

The Story of Us, Premieres Saturday, February 9, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel