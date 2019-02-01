'Bring the Funny': NBC Orders Comedy Competition Series With Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen & More

NBC is looking to Bring the Funny with a new comedy competition series headlined by powerhouse judges Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Chrissy Teigen (Lip Sync Battle), and Jeff Foxworthy (Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?), along with host Amanda Seales (Insecure).

The network is teaming up with the world's largest comedy festival, Just for Laughs, to celebrate and help boost the careers of tomorrow's best and brightest comedy performers.

Over 10 episodes, Bring the Funny will set itself apart from past competitions as it celebrates all styles of comedy performance — stand-up, sketch, troupes, and variety acts are all welcome. Solo acts, sketches, musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more are able to compete for the $250,000 grand prize which can drastically change the trajectory of their career. Plus winners will have their name in lights for the Bring the Funny showcase.

"Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today," said Meredith Ahr, NBC Entertainment's President of the Alternative and Reality Group.

"Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry," she continued. "They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage."

As the show begins casting, comedians are encouraged to apply but must be 13 years of age or older. You can learn more at www.bringthefunnycasting.com.

David Friedman and Matilda Zoltowski serve as executive producers, while Just For Laughs' president Bruce Hills will serve as a consulting producer. The series will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.