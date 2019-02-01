Michael Bublé Set to Headline Seventh NBC Music Special

Singer Michael Bublé is set to headline his seventh music special for NBC on March 20.

The show bublé! is being billed as "his most personal to date." It will feature six songs from his latest album, love, which was released last year.

Backed by a 36-piece orchestra, Bublé is also expected to perform classics such as "Fly Me to the Moon," "You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You," "My Funny Valentine," "Haven't Met You Yet," "Home" and "It's a Beautiful Day," a press release said.

Bublé will be seen Sunday in a Super Bowl commercial for Bubly sparkling water and the Grammy winner is to kick off his next North American concert tour on Feb. 13 at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato gave birth to their third child — a daughter — in July and the recording artist received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.