Bryan Cranston Returning to TV for Showtime Legal Drama 'Your Honor'

Bryan Cranston is returning to TV!

The Breaking Bad icon has joined the Showtime 10-episode limited series, Your Honor, and will be playing the lead role. The series is being executive produced by Good Wife/Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King and will be penned by Peter Moffat (The Night Of), who will also serve as showrunner and EP.

Your Honor is a legal thriller in which Cranston plays a prominent judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run. The aftermath of the incident leads to a "a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices,” per the official logline.

“Peter, Michelle and Robert have crafted an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion and moral complexity," Gary Levine, Showtime’s President of Entertainment, said in a statement. "And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet’s finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead.”

It’s slated to go into production this fall in New Orleans with a 2020 premiere date in mind.