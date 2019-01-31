Is McGee Leaving 'NCIS'? Why Sean Murray Could Be Making His Exit

It's no secret that NCIS fans don't always love change, but they've certainly had to deal with it through the years.

Remember Abby (Pauley Perrette), DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo)? And some viewers are wondering if even more change is on the horizon as Timothy McGee's (Sean Murray) future comes into question.

Rumors about a potential exit have been swirling in Season 16 since McGee was recruited for a position at a tech company known as Splendifida. And viewers worried even more when Kasie (Diona Reasonover) told McGee about his package from the company and he asked her not to tell anyone.

Sure, it could very well be a fake-out to mislead fans, and considering how the show tools with viewers' emotions, it just makes sense that they would keep us guessing. And while it's certainly plausible that Murray's character could make an exit from the series, his role is such an integral part of the show that we imagine CBS wouldn't want to sacrifice him right now.

Plus, in past exits, the stars typically share whether or not they're leaving in advance so fans can prepare. In an Instagram post from co-star Wilmer Valderrama, you can see Murray sitting with the rest of the cast at the table read. If he was to be leaving the show, it's not likely to happen within the next few episodes.

The star himself is relatively mum on social media, posting a few things here and there on Instagram but nothing of significance to the show.

And unlike last season's Reeves (Duane Henry), McGee isn't likely to be killed if he does exit so the show would still have the opportunity to bring him back for some final episodes.

So while the fear of McGee leaving remains, fans should rest assured that there will be some kind of warning if the worst were to happen.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS