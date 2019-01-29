Another 'AGT: The Champions' Contestant Gets the Golden Buzzer (VIDEO)

Monday night on America's Got Talent: The Champions, someone special received a Golden Buzzer.

Kechi Okwuchi returned to the stage for another shot at the championship after making it to the finals in 2017. She sang "You Are The Reason" by Calum Scott and blew the judges away.

Her inspirational story truly depicts the resiliency of the human spirit. Kechi survived a 2005 plane crash in Nigeria that killed 107 fellow passengers. After the crash, the singer underwent more than 100 surgeries to treat her injuries and severe burns.

When Kechi stepped on stage, Simon Cowell teased her, quipping, “I’m gonna be honest with you. I didn’t really like it that much," only to get jeers from the audience.

After the noise settled down, he said, "I actually loved it," and pushed the Golden Buzzer.

Check out the performance below:

This BEAUTIFUL young lady survived a plane crash and deserves ALL THE LOVE and Simon’s #GoldenBuzzer! @kechi, you are a powerful voice and an inspiration. PROUD! pic.twitter.com/t2feYllnoj — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 29, 2019

I STILL CANT BELIEVE THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 thank you @AGT thank you @SimonCowell thank you thank you...just thank you 🙏🏼 thank you. https://t.co/qKpg6uLjqc — Kechi Okwuchi (@Kechi) January 29, 2019

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC