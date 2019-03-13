'Good Omens' Cast on What to Expect From the Neil Gaiman Book-to-Screen Series (VIDEO)

Are you ready for Armageddon to strike?

Good Omens, Prime Video's adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett's kooky cult-status novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, drops on May 31 and promises a wild and weird universe where the unlikely duo of an angel and a demon (along with some outside help) band together to delay the war to end it all.

Creator Neil Gaiman, director Douglas Mackinnon and stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, and Miranda Richardson stopped by during New York Comic Con last fall to discuss the characters they'll be bringing to life from Gaiman and Pratchett's zany tale.

"[They've] gone rather native, as supernatural beings," explains Tennant, of his snarky demon Crowley and Sheen's book-obsessed angel Aziraphale. "[They] don't want the world to end. [They] like the restaurants, and the wine."

To save their home of thousands of years, Crowley and Aziraphale must locate the antichrist (Sam Taylor Buck) before he comes into his full power and kickstarts the final battle between Heaven and Hell. Along the way, you can expect to see a badass biker gang version of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, some not-so-nice nuns, a witchfinder and a witch teaming up, and lots of Queen-backed car rides. Like we said, it's a weird one.

Also the video below, Hamm discusses his newly-added-to-the-universe character, Archangel Gabriel, Richardson chats about her particularly powerful psychic and Gaiman talks his first time as a showrunner. The six-part series also includes Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of Satan, Frances McDormand as the voice of God, Michael McKean as a witch-hunting Seargent and Nick Offerman as the adopted dad of the antichrist.

Check out the full interview with the cast and creators of Good Omens, below.

Good Omens, Premieres, Friday, May 31, Amazon Prime Video