'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Are Conrad & Nic Ready to Take the Next Step? (VIDEO)
Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse Nic (Emily VanCamp) have rekindled their relationship but that doesn't come without a few bumps in the road.
In this exclusive sneak peek of The Resident's all-new episode, "Fear Finds A Way," Conrad surprises Nic by taking her to an open house and he has ulterior motives. "No more overnight bags. Our own place," he tells her as he fantasizes about getting a hot tub in the backyard and raising chickens. "And it's walking distance from Chastain."
Nic loves the idea but she's concerned about finances — "How are we going to afford this?" she asks.
Elsewhere in the episode, a nasty flu season turns out to be masking a terribly infectious disease, and Chastain must race to quarantine and diagnose infected patients.
The Resident, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox