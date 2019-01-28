'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Are Conrad & Nic Ready to Take the Next Step? (VIDEO)

Jessica Napoli
Exclusive Fox

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse Nic (Emily VanCamp) have rekindled their relationship but that doesn't come without a few bumps in the road.

In this exclusive sneak peek of The Resident's all-new episode, "Fear Finds A Way," Conrad surprises Nic by taking her to an open house and he has ulterior motives. "No more overnight bags. Our own place," he tells her as he fantasizes about getting a hot tub in the backyard and raising chickens. "And it's walking distance from Chastain."

Nic loves the idea but she's concerned about finances — "How are we going to afford this?" she asks.

Elsewhere in the episode, a nasty flu season turns out to be masking a terribly infectious disease, and Chastain must race to quarantine and diagnose infected patients.

Check out the clip below:

The Resident, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox

