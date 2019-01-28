'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Are Conrad & Nic Ready to Take the Next Step? (VIDEO)

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse Nic (Emily VanCamp) have rekindled their relationship but that doesn't come without a few bumps in the road.

In this exclusive sneak peek of The Resident's all-new episode, "Fear Finds A Way," Conrad surprises Nic by taking her to an open house and he has ulterior motives. "No more overnight bags. Our own place," he tells her as he fantasizes about getting a hot tub in the backyard and raising chickens. "And it's walking distance from Chastain."

Nic loves the idea but she's concerned about finances — "How are we going to afford this?" she asks.

Elsewhere in the episode, a nasty flu season turns out to be masking a terribly infectious disease, and Chastain must race to quarantine and diagnose infected patients.

Check out the clip below:

